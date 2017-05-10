Flooding continues to overwhelm central Idaho neighborhoods
The Big Wood River continued to flood Tuesday and while areas of Blaine and Gooding counties have flooded, officials are predicting no flooding in Mini-Cassia from the Snake River. "The water is going over the roads in a couple of places but it's not like it was the last time," Shaun Gough, Gooding County Sheriff said about The Big Wood River flooding.
