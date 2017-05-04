Fifth annual 'Idaho Gives' brings in $1.3 million
Idahoans donated more than $1.3 million to more than 600 nonprofits and charities Thursday as part of "Idaho Gives," the 24-hour, online fundraising blitz. Organizers say nearly 10,500 people made donations to help the causes of nonprofits taking part in the fifth annual statewide fundraiser.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|Apr 21
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|Mar '17
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|Mar '17
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC