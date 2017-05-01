FEMA rejects Idaho's appeal on disaster declaration for winter snowstorms
FEMA has rejected Idaho's appeal of its refusal to grant a federal disaster declaration for five Idaho counties that were hit hard by severe winter storms in December and January. "After a thorough review of all the information contained in your initial request and appeal, we reaffirm our original findings that the impact from this event is not of the severity and magnitude that warrants a major disaster declaration," FEMA Acting Administrator Robert Fenton wrote in a letter to the state dated Tuesday.
