FEMA Grants Can Help Idaho Communities Protect Against Future Disasters
The Idaho Office of Emergency Management , in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency , has activated a program that offers project grants to communities to reduce and prevent loss of life and damage from disasters. "While we can't prevent severe weather and natural disasters, we can lessen and prevent damage from them," said IOEM Deputy Chief Brad Richy.
