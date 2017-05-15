Eye on Boise: Vandalism at Anne Frank memorial called hate crime;...
The Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial has been defaced with racist and anti-Semitic graffiti three times in the past week, causing extensive damage to marble tablets at the memorial. Boise Police Chief Bill Bones told the Idaho Statesman on Thursday that the attacks are being treated as a hate crime.
