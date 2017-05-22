Eye on Boise: GOP still posting stron...

Eye on Boise: GOP still posting strong numbers in Idaho - Sun, 21 May 2017 PST

With all the roiling national hubbub surrounding President Trump, there's been speculation on the national scene that voters may turn away from the Republican Party, but there's certainly no sign of that here in Idaho. According to data posted Friday by the Idaho secretary of state's office, about 50 percent of Idaho's registered voters were Republicans, 11 percent were Democrats and 38 percent were unaffiliated as of May 1. On Jan. 3 of this year, Republicans were at 48 percent, Democrats at 11 percent and unaffiliated voters at 40 percent.

