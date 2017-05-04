Department seeks public input on rules for EMS grants, Medicaid benefits, and Certified Family Homes
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold public hearings this month for four dockets. The list of meetings, locations and links are provided in the Idaho Administrative Bulletin for May 3. More information can be found at: Docket 16-0204-1701 - EMS Account III Grants : This chapter of rule has not been updated for several years and the department is soliciting input on the EMS Grant rules to update and bring them current with new technology.
