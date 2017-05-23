Crapo: Trump budget calls for 'dramat...

Crapo: Trump budget calls for 'dramatic cuts' affecting Idahoans, ...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo speaks during a Senate hearing on Capitol Hill on March 20, 2017. Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo said while there's "significant agreement" that the nation needs to bring the federal budget into balance, the budget proposal released today by President Trump calls for "dramatic cuts to programs affecting Idahoans and its communities."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12) Apr '17 Slick Willie Oreilly 10
Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y... Mar '17 DB Cooper 1
News Florida fugitive lived among us Mar '17 DB Cooper 1
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16) Feb '17 davy 3
News Idaho House panel OKs new science standards Feb '17 Patriot AKA Bozo 1
News Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ... Feb '17 Just Think 12
News Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob... Jan '17 Cath League of Du... 2
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,802 • Total comments across all topics: 281,253,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC