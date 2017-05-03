City Club holds community college panel
Local college administrators gathered at a City Club panel Wednesday evening to discuss the future of higher education in eastern Idaho. In attendance were Eastern Idaho Technical College President Rick Aman, College of Southern Idaho President Jeff Fox, University of Idaho Southeast Executive Officer Marc Skinner and Idaho State University Interim Dean of the College of Science and Engineering Lyle Castle.
