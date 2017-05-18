Challis selected for Albertson 5th Da...

Challis selected for Albertson 5th Day grant

Challis Messenger

Ten rural communities in Idaho with four-day school weeks were recently selected to participate in a fifth-day learning grant opportunity courtesy of the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation. Challis was one of ten communities selected to participate in this community- and student-led consensus-building program called "Leveraging the 5th Day."

