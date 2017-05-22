BSU gets grant to investigate wrongful convictions
Convicts who believe they were wrongfully convicted of murder or forcible rape may benefit from a $630,000 federal grant to test DNA. Why? Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden will not sign a federally required form certifying that the state's DNA testing and collection practices comply with federal requirements.
