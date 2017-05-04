'Black cousin' remark at University of Idaho commencement sparks criticism - Fri, 05 May 2017 PST

A Boise businesswoman says she meant no offense for the remarks she made during a University of Idaho commencement address that has since sparked criticism from attendees. Meg Carlson, president and CEO of Boise-based Prosperity Organic Foods, has come under scrutiny while talking about accepting a job nearly 30 years ago inside a smaller division of a company known as the "black cousin."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.