AMBER Alert issued for abducted children out of Boise

19 hrs ago

Jaylynn Dundon and Madison Dundon were checked out of their elementary school by their father, Joshua Dundon, on Wednesday, May 10. Joshua told witnesses he planned to take the girls camping near Arrow Rock Reservoir in Idaho. When the group failed to return, a missing person investigation began with the Boise Police Department.

