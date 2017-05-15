15 (so far) vie for Supreme Court ope...

15 (so far) vie for Supreme Court opening

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Fifteen candidates are vying for an open seat on the Idaho Supreme Court. Supreme Court Justice Daniel Eismann announced earlier this year he will retire in August - 16 months before the end of his current six-year term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12) Apr 21 Slick Willie Oreilly 10
Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y... Mar '17 DB Cooper 1
News Florida fugitive lived among us Mar '17 DB Cooper 1
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16) Feb '17 davy 3
News Idaho House panel OKs new science standards Feb '17 Patriot AKA Bozo 1
News Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ... Feb '17 Just Think 12
News Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob... Jan '17 Cath League of Du... 2
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,139 • Total comments across all topics: 280,964,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC