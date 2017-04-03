With lawmakers gone, Otter decides the fate of their work - Sun, 09 Apr 2017 PST
It's Gov. Butch Otter's turn, as the Legislature left town with hundreds of bills awaiting his signature or veto. Last week, the governor signed more than 100 bills into law, including a bill that provides $52 million from the state's current-year budget for emergency road repairs around the state.
