When Rep. Raul Labrador Votes 'No,' Many Idahoans Say 'Yes!'
Rep. Raul Labrador, R-Idaho, center, poses with Chad Moffat, left, and Var Reeve, right, who run Boise Mobile Equipment, an Idaho company that makes fire rescue vehicles. Susan Davis /NPR hide caption Rep. Raul Labrador, R-Idaho, center, poses with Chad Moffat, left, and Var Reeve, right, who run Boise Mobile Equipment, an Idaho company that makes fire rescue vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|Fri
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|Mar 28
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|Mar 28
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC