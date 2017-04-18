Water main break in Kellogg, Idaho

Parents of a little girl hit by an SUV in Mead last year are suing the Mead School District and the driver saying they were to blame for their daughter being hit. 7-year-old Molly Miller, a first grader at Meadow Ridge Elementary, was hit by the car as she was trying to catch her bus near her home at Pine Glen Road and Yale Road.

