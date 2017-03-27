Washington Legislative Leaders Won't ...

Washington Legislative Leaders Won't Release Records Related To Education Funding Fix

Legislative leaders at the Washington Capitol denied a request for their calendars and emails citing a narrow definition of legislative records that are subject to public disclosure. Washington lawmakers are working this year to craft a solution to the state's school funding crisis.

