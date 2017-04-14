Vehicle-train collisions on the rise in Idaho
Motorist fatalities at railway crossings across the Gem State dropped to zero in 2016, but collisions with trains rose, according to federal data. Operation Lifesaver Idaho, a branch of a nationwide rail safety and education organization, reports collisions at railway crossings rose to 20 in 2016.
