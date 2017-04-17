University of Idaho to ask for 6 percent tuition hike - Tue, 18 Apr 2017 PST
The University of Idaho is set to ask for a tuition increase double what it got last year, when the Idaho State Board of Education meets Wednesday in Moscow. The meeting agenda published Monday lists UI's tuition and fee increase request at 6 percent, which would take the cost for Idaho students from $7,232 this school year to $7,668 for 2017-18.
