Unemployment rate in Weld County drops to 2.4 percent in March
With 500 fewer Idahoans unemployed and 600 fewer Idahoans in the labor force, the monthly decline in both unemployment and labor force helped lower Idaho's unemployment rate to 3.5 percent, the Department of Labor said. Gutierrez said the month-over-month unemployment rate is part of a typical seasonal swing in which farm jobs - the industry sector that represents employment for more than 40,000 people in Fresno County - remain in a winter lull before activity kicks up again in the spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|Apr 21
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|Mar 28
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|Mar 28
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC