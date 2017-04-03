Two major U.S. Highway 95 projects in...

Two major U.S. Highway 95 projects in North Idaho could be funded...

GARVEE is an acronym for Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicle, a mechanism created by Congress to allow states to borrow against a portion of their future federal highway allocations in order to more quickly and efficiently build big projects. Idaho first used the mechanism under Gov. Dirk Kempthorne's 2005 "Connecting Idaho" plan, an ambitious $1.6 billion, multi-year bonding proposal to upgrade key transportation corridors around the state that lawmakers later reduced to less than $1 billion and then to $857 million.

