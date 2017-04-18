Trump signs disaster declaration for 11 S. Idaho counties hit by winter storms, floods

Here's a news item from the Associated Press: BOISE, Idaho - President Donald Trump has signed a disaster declaration for 11 counties in southern Idaho. The declaration signed Friday means federal funds will be available to help communities rebuild damaged infrastructure following winter storms and flooding from Feb. 5 to March 3. Officials say Bingham, Cassia, Elmore, Franklin, Gooding, Jefferson, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, Twin Falls and Washington counties sustained damage that exceeded $30 million.

