Trib: Grocery tax repeal not simple

Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter already knows why he should veto the Legislature's bill lifting the 6 percent sales tax from food. It costs almost $80 million the state does not have - and would undermine everything else in the budget, including the final rounds of Otter's five-year public education reform package.

