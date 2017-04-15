This Trans Woman Is Suing Idaho Over Her Birth Certificate
On Tuesday, a transgender woman in Iowa filed a lawsuit against the state over the right to correct her birth certificate. The woman, identified only by the initials F.V., filed her suit with Lambda Legal to challenge the state's refusal to allow trans people to correct the gender on their birth certificates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|Mar 28
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|Mar 28
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC