This Trans Woman Is Suing Idaho Over Her Birth Certificate

On Tuesday, a transgender woman in Iowa filed a lawsuit against the state over the right to correct her birth certificate. The woman, identified only by the initials F.V., filed her suit with Lambda Legal to challenge the state's refusal to allow trans people to correct the gender on their birth certificates.

