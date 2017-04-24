The Right to Do the Right Thing: Is Health Care a Human Right?
Ian Bott , stands among other Medicaid recipients and advocates to urge Idaho's congressional delegation to rethink possible changes to how Medicaid funding is administered. As President Donald Trump and Congress prepare for round two in the debate over how, or even if, Americans have a right to health care, the fate of some of Idaho's most vulnerable men, women and children hangs in the balance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|Apr 21
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|Mar 28
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|Mar 28
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC