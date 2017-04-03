The Molpus Woodlands Group Announces ...

The Molpus Woodlands Group Announces 28,300 Acre Timberland Offering in Northern Idaho

Monday

The Project Ruby Creek offering comprises 35 timberland tracts ranging in size from 40 acres to 2,563 acres and distributed across Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, Latah, and Shoshone Counties in Idaho. These timberlands have operated as commercial forests for decades and continue to be a resource for the thriving north Idaho log and lumber markets.

