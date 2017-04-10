State files complaint against investm...

State files complaint against investment scammer, a 'man of many names'

The Idaho Department of Finance has filed a civil complaint against Richard F. "Rick" Guyon, and is warning of investment schemes run by the "man of many names" in Idaho. Guyon, of Nampa, was released on probation from federal prison in May of 2015 after convictions including bank fraud, the department says in its complaint, and has used aliases in Idaho and elsewhere including Rick Garrison, Rich Thompson, Mark Thompson and Michael Banks.

