Pulitzer Prize-winning author to speak in I.F.
Anthony Doerr has gone from working on sheep farms in New Zealand and fish packing plants in Alaska to being the first Idahoan to win the Pulitzer Prize for fiction. Doerr will speak at the Idaho Humanities Council's 10th annual Eastern Idaho Distinguished Humanities Lecture and Dinner on April 20 at the Shilo Inn in Idaho Falls.
