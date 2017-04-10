Proposed Idaho med school goes before accreditation board again - Sun, 09 Apr 2017 PST
In this June 20, 2016, file photo, Dr. Robert Hasty, the dean of the for-profit Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine, poses for a photo in a cadaver lab at Idaho State University's Meridian Health Sciences Center in Meridian, Idaho. A proposed for-profit osteopathic medical school in Idaho may have to push its opening date back a year if a national accreditation agency doesn't sign off on its plans this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|Mar 28
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|Mar 28
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC