Poll: Time for Otter to move on

Three-term Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter may have the approval of the majority of his constituents, but the majority of them say they don't want him to run for a fourth term in 2018, according to a recent political poll. The poll, conducted by Salt Lake City-based political polling and marketing research firm Dan Jones and Associates, reported 54 percent of Idahoans said Otter should not seek re-election, while 37 percent said he should and 8 percent were unsure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.