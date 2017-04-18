Police search for escaped inmate in northern Idaho
Law enforcement officials on Thursday are looking for an inmate who escaped from the Lewis County Jail in northern Idaho. The Lewiston Tribune reports that 54-year-old Derek Bost escaped at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|12 hr
|swampmudd
|5
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|Mar 28
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|Mar 28
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC