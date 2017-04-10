Pay equality moving at 'glacial pace' in Idaho, elsewhere - Wed, 12 Apr 2017 PST
According to a study recently released by the American Association of University Women, the gender pay gap in Idaho remains alive and well, with the average white woman making 74 percent of male earnings in comparable jobs. The gap is wider for black women, paid 63 cents, and Hispanic women, paid 54 cents, for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men in the same jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|Mar 28
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|Mar 28
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC