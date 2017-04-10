Pay equality moving at 'glacial pace' in Idaho, elsewhere - Wed, 12 Apr 2017 PST

Pay equality moving at 'glacial pace'...

Pay equality moving at 'glacial pace' in Idaho, elsewhere

According to a study recently released by the American Association of University Women, the gender pay gap in Idaho remains alive and well, with the average white woman making 74 percent of male earnings in comparable jobs. The gap is wider for black women, paid 63 cents, and Hispanic women, paid 54 cents, for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men in the same jobs.

