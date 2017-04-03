Otter vetoes four bills, including bipartisan civil asset forfeiture reform measure
Idaho Gov. Butch Otter broke out his big, red "VETO" stamp yesterday, vetoing four bills : Two regarding funding a new policy adviser in the governor's office for invasive species, to the tune of $142,700; one that was a hard-fought compromise in the Legislature on changes to cosmetology licensing; and one that was widely supported bipartisan legislation on civil asset forfeiture reform. Otter said the invasive species administrator in the governor's office wasn't needed, and he issued an executive order to formalize the work of the Invasive Species Council, which the new position would have overseen.
