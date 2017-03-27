Mormons rejoice at announcement of new temples in Utah, Idaho, Kenya, Philippines, Brazil
When LDS Church President Thomas S. Monson made the announcement, Casey Paul Griffiths, bishop of the Harvest Hills 9th Ward, said everyone in the room screamed. "My wife was in a different part of the house and she thought we were watching a football game," Griffiths said.
