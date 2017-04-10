Landslide video shows mountain moving - Wed, 12 Apr 2017 PST
A video taken by an Idaho Transportation Department worker shows the dramatic movement of a mountain hillside onto U.S. Highway 95 south of Bonners Ferry last Friday. A land surveyor for the transportation department and a worker for a private traffic company were at the scene of the slide after several smaller slides had blocked part of the highway and were cleared.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|Mar 28
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|Mar 28
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC