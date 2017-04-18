Lambda Legal files federal lawsuit in Idaho against anti-transgender birth certificate policy

Boise, ID - On April 18 Lambda Legal filed a federal lawsuit challenging the State of Idaho's refusal to allow transgender people to correct the gender on their birth certificates. 'Unlike nearly every other state in America, Idaho currently enforces a categorical ban against transgender people changing the gender on their birth certificates, which is an archaic policy that defies logic,' Lambda Legal Senior Attorney Peter Renn said.

