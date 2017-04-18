IFF index gives Scott an A-plus
On Monday, Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman applauded the growing number of state legislators who voted most often to help Idaho families and small businesses, as evidenced by their 2017 Idaho Freedom Index scores here . "Idahoans should feel proud of the growing contingent of conservatives willing to vote for legislation that enhances life for families, removes burdensome regulations for small businesses and protects taxpayers," Hoffman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|Mar 28
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|Mar 28
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC