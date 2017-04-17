Idaho woman gets jail time, probation for neglecting horses
A northern Idaho woman has been sentenced to 180 days in jail with all but 12 days suspended after being convicted of five animal cruelty charges for neglecting five horses. The Lewiston Tribune reports that 55-year-old Teresa Davis of Moscow received the sentenced Thursday in Latah County Magistrate Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|Mar 28
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|Mar 28
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC