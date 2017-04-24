Idaho Supreme Court reinstates ACLU l...

Idaho Supreme Court reinstates ACLU lawsuit challenging public defense system - Fri, 28 Apr 2017 PST

The Idaho Supreme Court says a lawsuit over Idaho's troubled public defense system can move forward against all the defendants except one: Idaho Gov. Butch Otter. The high court's ruling, handed down Friday, reinstates the class-action lawsuit brought in 2015 by four Idaho residents who said they were denied the right to a fair trial because of Idaho's underfunded and faulty public defense system.

