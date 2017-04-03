Idaho Needs to Open Roads to More, Heavier Trucks, Trucking Companies Say
Jon Andrus, vice president of fleet management for Doug Andrus Distributing in Idaho Falls, said Idaho is behind the times and needs to open up more roads to heavier trucks, like those he would like to use in Latah County on U.S. Highway 95 and sections of State Highways 3 and 8. Andrus said his trucking company, which distributes goods like fertilizer, grain and road salt, submitted a request to the Idaho Transportation Department "quite a while ago" to increase the maximum reducible load weight on those roadways from 105,500 pounds to 129,000 pounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|Mar 28
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|Mar 28
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC