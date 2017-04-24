Idaho leads region's increased aquatic invasive species boat...
The crew at the Idaho boat inspection station on Interstate 90 east of Fourth of July Pass inspects a boat from Alberta for invasive species such as zebra mussels as it's owners bring it into the state. Boaters traveling in and out of Washington, Idaho and Montana are noticing increased emphasis this season on inspections for invasive aquatic species on watercraft ranging from yachts to kayaks, rafts and paddleboards.
