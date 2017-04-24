Idaho Judicial Council accepting applications for high court
Supreme Court Justice Daniel Eismann announced earlier this year he will retire in August - 16 months before the end of his current six-year term. Because Eismann is stepping down early, the Idaho Judicial Council will solicit applications and recommend up to four names to the governor for appointment instead of waiting until the 2018 election, The Spokesman-Review reported.
