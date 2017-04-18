Idaho governor warns of potential flood disasters in state
Idaho is facing a possible flooding disaster from melting mountain snowpacks, Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter said Wednesday, flanked by about a dozen federal, state and local officials to alert residents to the danger. "There are areas that are not taking this potential disaster seriously," the governor declared at the news conference in Boise.
