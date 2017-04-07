Idaho Governor Flips Off Libertarians With Both Hands, Vetoes Asset Forfeiture AND Licensing Reforms
Idaho Gov. Butch Otter gave the double bird salute on Thursday, vetoing a pair of bills that would have reformed civil asset forfeiture laws in his state and made it easier for Idahoans to practice cosmetology without a state-issued license. Both bills reached his desk after sailing through the state legislature with bipartisan support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|Mar 28
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|Mar 28
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC