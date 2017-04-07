Idaho Governor Flips Off Libertarians With Both Hands, Vetoes Asset Forfeiture AND Licensing Reforms

Idaho Governor Flips Off Libertarians...

Idaho Gov. Butch Otter gave the double bird salute on Thursday, vetoing a pair of bills that would have reformed civil asset forfeiture laws in his state and made it easier for Idahoans to practice cosmetology without a state-issued license. Both bills reached his desk after sailing through the state legislature with bipartisan support.

