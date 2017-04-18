Idaho GOPer booed after comparing Trump's mockery of disabled...
Rep. Raul Labrador held a town hall meeting with constituents on Wednesday evening in which he was repeatedly booed over his positions on President Donald Trump's tax returns and health care. As the Idaho Press-Tribune reports , Labrador received a hostile reception from the town hall crowd after he said that Trump shouldn't be forced to release his tax returns because he didn't "think that there's anything in the law that requires the president to release his tax returns."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|11 hr
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|Mar 28
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|Mar 28
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC