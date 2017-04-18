Idaho GOPer booed after comparing Tru...

Idaho GOPer booed after comparing Trump's mockery of disabled...

Rep. Raul Labrador held a town hall meeting with constituents on Wednesday evening in which he was repeatedly booed over his positions on President Donald Trump's tax returns and health care. As the Idaho Press-Tribune reports , Labrador received a hostile reception from the town hall crowd after he said that Trump shouldn't be forced to release his tax returns because he didn't "think that there's anything in the law that requires the president to release his tax returns."

