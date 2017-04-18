Idaho communities affected by water main break between Pinehurst and Osburn
The Central Shoshone County Water District reports a water main break between Pinehurst and Osburn could affect several communities in Idaho Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The water district says they will be working throughout Wednesday night to repair a break that is 10 feet under the Coeur d'Alene River.
