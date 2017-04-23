Idaho Briefing - April 23

This is a summary of a few items in the Idaho Weekly Briefing for April 17. Interested in subscribing? Send us a note at [email protected] . President Donald J. Trump signed a Presidential Disaster Declaration on April 21 for 11 southern Idaho counties, triggering the release of federal funds to help communities repair public infrastructure damaged by severe winter storms and related flooding from February 5 through March 3. Idaho's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 3.5 percent in March, down one tenth of a percent from 3.6 percent in February.

