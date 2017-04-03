Idaho Becomes Fifth State to Allow Ps...

Idaho Becomes Fifth State to Allow Psychologists to Prescribe Medications

The American Psychological Association applauded the Idaho Legislature for passing a bill making the state the fifth to authorize clinical psychologists with advanced specialized training to prescribe certain medications for the treatment of mental health disorders, thereby improving access to a wide range of mental health services, particularly in poorly-served areas. licensed psychologists who have completed a post-doctoral master of science degree in clinical psychopharmacology, a supervised practicum in clinical assessment and pathophysiology, and passed a national examination.

