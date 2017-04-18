Idaho adds more oversight to $2B in s...

Idaho adds more oversight to $2B in special districts - Fri, 21 Apr 2017 PST

Idaho officials are praising a new system designed to add accountability and transparency involving the more than $2 billion that flows through hundreds of the state's special districts, but they caution they are still working out kinks. Special districts are a form of local government designed to meet a specific need inside a community.

